North American markets are expected to dip this morning on geopolitical tensions. Investors are carefully watching the tensions gaining between India and Pakistan and the next summit meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Meanwhile, Weight Watchers shares are dipping over 35 per cent in premarket trading after the company came up short on expectations. A major subscriber dip has led to a forecast revenue of $1.4 billion, well below analyst expectations of $1.7 billion.

On the northern side of the border, StatsCan will give investors a better look at inflation data this morning.

As US crude inventories drain, the price for oil is pushing higher. US crude is up to 56.53 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 76.14 cents US.