Jody Wilson-Raybould to speak on SNC-Lavalin matter this afternoon

Jody Wilson-Raybould will speak about the SNC-Lavalin scandal this afternoon.

The former Justice Minister was given the clear to speak about the matter, but says the PMO is still setting limits on what she’s allowed to say. Justin Trudeau was also targeted for a testimony by the Tories, but that motion was shot down.

Inflation dips to slowest growth in two years

A dip in gas prices is slowing down inflation growth in Canada.

The Consumer Price Index increase was only 1.4 per cent in January, the lowest growth in the last two years. It was also a stark difference from the 2 per cent growth in December.

Air Canada taking caution with flights to India

Air Canada is taking protective steps amid growing tension between India and Pakistan.

All flights running from Toronto and Vancouver to Delhi and Mumbai have been suspended after Pakistan shut down its airspace for commercial flights. Pakistani soldiers shot down two Indian war planes earlier today and the pilots are being held by the military.