There are currently two planned power outages in the Bulkley Valley.

Power is out in Hazleton for scheduled work on equipment.

The outage is expected to last until 3 pm and effects 429 people.

A second outage is currently in place along highway 16 from Lake Kathlyn to past Witset.

The outage affects just over 560 people.

BC Hydro estimates power will be back on in the Witset area by 2 p.m. today.