The Lheidli T’enneh launched a lawsuit against Enbridge following the October natural gas explosion near Prince George.

Inadequate communication and the lack of emergency response from Enbridge are two of the main reasons behind the lawsuit.

Chief Domenick Frederick says the explosion breached the trust and confidence in Enbridge to deliver safe and reliable energy through the reserve and traditional territory.

He adds Enbridge has failed to meet with the host first nation since the incident on October 9th.

“They failed to respond to our safety and the safety of our community members, we brought that forward and they gave us lip service.”

“It wasn’t good.”

Frederick went on to say the explosion has been a very traumatizing experience.

“We still have problems with our kids sleeping at night and every little bang or boom that goes on outside always has them up and looking out the window and wondering is it safe? Am I safe here?.”

The chief also went on to say the recent antics by Enbridge to a no-show from a couple of scheduled meetings with the Lheidli T’Enneh making them feel even more betrayed than they already are.”

“I think it’s disrespectful because we opened the door for them and they did not show up.”

The lack of emergency response isn’t sitting well the Frederick either as leaving a lot of their members in a state of panic.

“It just wasn’t good for our community members to not have first-class emergency response come to our community in regards to Enbridge.”

“When the explosion happened, there is only one route into the community and it goes over the road, out over the pipeline and if there was a sequence of explosions they would have been in great, great danger.”

The lawsuit is seeking relief in the form of a dozen requests including punitive damages, equitable compensation, and special costs.

The lawsuit was filed in the BC Supreme Court in Prince George and no date has been set yet to hear the case.