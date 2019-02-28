There will be a lot for Bay Street to ingest this morning. Traders will be watching SNC-Lavalin shares after former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould claimed she was pressured and threatened to help the Canadian company reach a deal out of court. Also TD and CIBC have hiked quarterly dividends after coming in below earnings expectations in their quarterly reports. Much of the same for Maple Leaf Foods which came in below expectations as well, with profits 80 per cent lower compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, Wall Street may also have some trouble after Donald Trump left without a signed denuclearization deal following a summit with North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un.

The price of crude is slipping as investors fret over new reports on dips in export and manufacturing in China. US crude is down to 56.77 a barrel.

The Loonie is also down to 75.95 cents US.