The RCMP are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Jamie Richard Hilbach, who is wanted on nine outstanding warrants.

Police believe Hilbach may be in Prince George or surrounding area.

The warrants for Hilbach’s arrest include the escape of lawful custody, two counts of failing to comply with probation, breach undertaking, three counts of theft, as well as two counts of driving while prohibited.

Hilbach is described as:

Indigenous male

47 years-of-age

180 cm (5’11)

90 kg (198 lbs)

Black hair that may have been dyed blonde

Brown eyes

It is highly recommended that if you have any information about Hilbach, or his whereabouts, please contact the New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.