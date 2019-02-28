Figure 2. Eastward view of the derailed cars (Source: Interior News, with TSB annotations) | Photo courtesy of RAIL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY INVESTIGATION REPORT R18V0016

An investigation into the New Hazelton coal train derailment last year has revealed the accident was due to a broken axle.

The report said the axle that broke was manufactured in 1981 and then repaired in 2000.

The axle was fractured “due to fatigue cracking in the journal near the fillet. Crack arrest lines (beach marks) were present on the relatively smooth areas of the fracture surface.”

The derailment, spanning 400 feet of track resulted in 2900 tonnes of coal spilling on the tracks and a portion spilling into Mission Creek.

One hundred tonnes of coal were unable to be recovered, and rehabilitation efforts for the river habitat are still underway.