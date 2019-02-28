Over a month after RCMP breached the Gidimt’en roadblock community members have returned to make the area a cultural site.

Coastal Gas Links (CGL) had removed the tents that remained after the RCMP enforced the injunction at mile marker 44 south of Houston.

Gidimt’en Spokes Person Molly Wickham told Vista Radio they had intended to use the site for cultural purposes before CGl removed the tents.

“Its important to us that we don’t get kicked off that area and that we rebuild so we can continue to have a presence on the territory and continue to practice our cultural activities.”

Wickham said they are continuing to honour the injunction and that tents are to the side of the road, not blocking access.

RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said they respect the Wet’suwet’en right to a lawful, peaceful protest.

“RCMP still maintain a presence along the road as per the agreement the Hereditary Chiefs. The road is open, and nothing has changed.”

Upcoming the newly rebuilt camp will host a hide tanning workshop on March 10th, and a drumming and language class on March 17th.