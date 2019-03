Group, taken at Winter Training Camp in NY January 2019- Allison Marie Fleece

A Smithers resident is part of a group of women trying to climb Kilimanjaro and promote body positivity.

Diandra Oliver is in Tanzania, Africa right now as part of a group of 20 plus size women.

“It’s been such an amazing experience preparing for this trip. Between the extensive physical training, building relationships with other crew members via social media, advocating for the inclusion of diverse bodies in the outdoor industry.”

She said the training had been the part in preparing for the journey. Oliver Spent a lot of time outdoors hiking before the trip.

The trip is organized by WHOT Travels plus-size division to promote body positivity.

The goal is to reach the summit by International women’s day on March 8.