It’s official this February was the coldest February on record in the Bulkley Valley according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist, Carmen Hartt said they first started keeping track of the temperature in 1938.

“The average temperature was -13 below the normal average of -4 degrees.”

For the weekend it’s not going to be getting much warmer.

“Temperatures are much below zero for this time of year, and that’s been the trend since the beginning of February,” said Hartt.

For Saturday the forecast is a high of -7 and overnight lows of -19.

Heading into Sunday there will be a slight change with a high of -5 and overnight lows of -17.

“As we get into March, we are staying in the low single digits, but temperatures look around 0 for the first part of next week but under sunny skies.”