Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen has announced he will not run for re-election in the upcoming Federal Election.

Cullen, who has served the riding the last 14 years said his priority now needs to be family.

“If we are only looking at the political environment right now I would run again because I think we have a real shot of this government coming down and having a real opportunity, this is much more about where I am at.”

He said he is optimistic about the future of the NDP party heading into the next election.

Adding just because he is not running this term does not mean he is closing the door on politics forever.

More to come.