Community gardens are just one example of what IMAGINE grants go towards | Stock photo

Northern Health is looking for community partners with ideas for projects that will improve the health of people in Northern BC.

The IMAGINE Community Grants program provides funding to community organizations, service agencies, Indigenous organizations, schools, municipalities, regional districts, and other partners with projects that support northerners in their efforts to stay healthy.

In the past, grants have been provided for community gardens and projects that support food gathering and traditional methods of food harvesting and preservation, community walking trail enhancements, sporting equipment libraries for community lending, education sessions and workshops to support skills development in community, among others.

According to Northern Health, they’ve provided funding to 860 projects across northern BC and the most recent cycle awarded more than $128,500 to 31 projects across the region.

The application deadline for this cycle is Sunday, March 31, 2019. For more information and to access the guide you can follow this link.