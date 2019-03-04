Smithers own Rachelle Brown will be representing Canada at the World Curing Championships in Denmark next week.

Brown and her team from Alberta won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last week, beating out the previous champions, Team Ontario.

In an interview with The Moose radio station, Brown said this was one of the biggest games she has competed in.

“You want to win the Scotties. You grow up thinking okay that’s all I want to do but its tough in Canada. You think if I get to be in it that’s enough.”

Team Alberta was down to Ontario 5 to 1 but using rocks to create a guard they made a comeback.

This is Browns third time competing in the tournament, but she said this time she felt more pressure than usual.

“I just felt like the week had really been going our way and we finished first in the round-robin, and I felt like it was our year.”

She flies out with her team to represent Canada at the World Championships starting March 16.