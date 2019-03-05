Houston Soccer is at risk of not operating this year if they don’t find more volunteers soon.

Registry for Houston Soccer Ruby Kenzle said it’s time for younger parents to step up.

“Over the last few years, we have had some key members kids graduate so we have some openings for key positions like VP, treasurer, and registrar.”

The organization is also looking for volunteers for each of the six teams.

Kenzle said they need five to seven volunteers per team.

“Soccers a great way to get the kids out it’s a very short season. The kids have a lot of fun, and there is no pressure.”

There is a meeting at Houston secondary school tomorrow at 7 p.m. to recruit more help.