British Columbia is working on a program to require all parents to show their child’s vaccination records.

What will happen to those who are not vaccinated is not known yet but Health Minister Adrian Dix said it’s a priority for the province.

Dix said while informing the government will be mandatory, parents will still be able to decide whether or not to vaccinate their children.

Other provinces have already implemented similar strategies with Ontario and New Brunswick both requiring parents to register vaccines.

So far there are 15 reported cases of measles in the province.

School District 54, Superintendent Chris van der Mark said it’s difficult to say at this point what will happen.

“The first step will be the school board ensuring that any policies they have are up to date and reflective of the government’s decision on immunization.”