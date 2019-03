BC Prosecution Services has approved a charge for assault for a New Hazelton RCMP officer.

RCMP Cst. Eric Andrew Unrau is charged with assault causing bodily hard, despite section 267 (b) of the Criminal Code.

The charge is for an alleged incident that happened on September 4, 2018, while Unrau was on-duty at the New Hazelton detachment.

The case will return to court on March 22, 2019.