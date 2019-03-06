Former PMO adviser to testify on SNC-Lavalin matter

Justin Trudeau’s former closest adviser will testify on the SNC-Lavalin matter today.

Gerald Butts follows up a damming testimony by former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who accused the PMO of pressuring her to help the Canadian company reach a deal out of court. She and Treasury Board President Jane Philpott both resigned from Trudeau’s cabinet over the matter.

Huawei exec to return to court in Canada

Huawei’s CFO may find out her fate today.

The exec will return to court in Vancouver after her extradition hearing was green lit. She faces charges related to trade and fraud in the US. She’s taken aim at Ottawa with a new lawsuit claiming her rights were breached when she was arrested.

Drug strategy details to be unveiled by feds today

Ottawa is set to unveil the preliminary report on a possible universal drug plan today.

A federal council was put together last year and tasked with reviewing possibilities to make prescriptions more affordable for all Canadians. The Globe and Mail reports the council has suggested the creation of a drug agency, but there’s no mention of a full coverage plan.

Google puts block on federal election ads

Google is blocking all election advertising, but Ottawa wants the company to reconsider.

The move is Google’s way of pushing back against Canada’s demand it create a registry of all ads related to the upcoming federal election. Democratic Institutions Minister Katrina Gould says the decision is disappointing as she knows Google has the ability to easily create this type of registry.

FDA warns of asbestos in Claire’s makeup

Don’t use Claire’s makeup.

That’s the message from the US FDA, which claims some of the company’s cosmetic products contain the cancer-causing agent asbestos. Claire’s is denying the allegations.