Bulkley Valley Wholesale is continuing to support healthy eating with a new giveaway.

Children can now grab a free piece of fruit from a basket while they shop with their parents.

Store Manager Mike Bundock said its a program run by most Save-On-Foods stores.

“It makes for a good shopping experience. It’s good for the parents and promotes healthy eating.”

Bundock said this is just one of the steps the Save-On-Foods has taken to support healthy eating.

For the past few years, Bulkley Valley Wholesale has made a weekly donation of a healthy snack for all schools with SD 54.

“Its part of giving back to the community and with a lot of children not having the best nutrition they could it helps promote healthy eating.”