Free fruit to support healthy eating
Fruit stock image | Photo courtesy of Pixabay
Bulkley Valley Wholesale is continuing to support healthy eating with a new giveaway.
Children can now grab a free piece of fruit from a basket while they shop with their parents.
Store Manager Mike Bundock said its a program run by most Save-On-Foods stores.
“It makes for a good shopping experience. It’s good for the parents and promotes healthy eating.”
Bundock said this is just one of the steps the Save-On-Foods has taken to support healthy eating.
For the past few years, Bulkley Valley Wholesale has made a weekly donation of a healthy snack for all schools with SD 54.
“Its part of giving back to the community and with a lot of children not having the best nutrition they could it helps promote healthy eating.”