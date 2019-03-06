The family of Ramona Wilson is raising money to support the 25th annual walk in her memory.

Handmade red dress pins are for sale at the Northern Society for Domestic Peace for $15.

Ramona’s Sister Brenda Wilson said the walk is to keep her memory alive and raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women.

“Ramona’s killer has never been found, so there is no justice brought forth in her case so its pretty much a cold case.”

Ramona was missing for 10 months before they found her body near the Smithers airport on April 10, 1995.

After 25 years of organizing the walk, Brenda said her family wants Ramona’s case to find closer.

“I know it’s something that will never go away, but at least if there were answers, we would be able to have justice.”

The walk will take place on June 15, starting at Lake Kathlyn Elementary School.