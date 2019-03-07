As part of their “Call It Forward” program, the Northern Society for Domestic Peace (NSDP) is looking for gently-used smartphones.

Currently the organization is looking for any iPhone (6+) or Android phones made in the last two years.

NSDP administrator Britt White says that, for individuals experiencing domestic violence, sometimes having a phone makes all the difference.

“It’s a safety thing, right? So if you have access to a phone or a communication device, then you have access to call 911, you have access to … call for help if you need.”

White says that anyone in need of a phone can reach out to the NSDP at (250)-847-9000 or by email at info@domesticpeace.ca

If you have a phone you’d like to donate, you can drop it off at the NSDP in Smithers.