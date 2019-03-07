Moose Operations Manager Shane Loughran drops off some smartphones at the NSDP

As part of their “Call It Forward” program, the Northern Society for Domestic Peace (NSDP) is looking for gently-used smartphones.

Currently the organization is looking for any iPhone (6+) or Android phones made in the last two years.

NSDP administrator Britt White says that, for individuals experiencing domestic violence, sometimes having a phone makes all the difference.

“It’s a safety thing, right? So if you have access to a phone or a communication device, then you have access to call 911, you have access to … call for help if you need.”

White says that anyone in need of a phone can reach out to the NSDP at (250)-847-9000 or by email at info@domesticpeace.ca

If you have a phone you’d like to donate, you can drop it off at the NSDP in Smithers.