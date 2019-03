Houston’s 8th annual International women’s day dinner is less than half full a day before the event.

Organizer for the event Debi Smith said it’s usually packed.

The dinner is completely free and open to women and girls fo all ages with a buffet, door prizes, and inspirational stores.

Any females interested in participating can sign up through the Houston Public Library.

It starts at 5 p.m. at the Houston Seniors Center on March 8.