Two girls from Smithers will be representing British Columbia at the National Five Pin Bowling Championships.

Peyton Pettigrew and Madison Richter are both provincial champions for the bantam and senior youth categories.

The girls recently competed at the Youth Bowling Provincial Championships in Surrey.

Peyton’s Mother Krista Pettigrew said its great the two friends get to go together.

“Both sets of parents and friends from Smithers are all proud of them, and it will be great.”

Although this may be Peyton’s first time going to Nationals, Krista said this would be Madison’s third.

Payton’s family is trying to raise money to help pay for the parent’s travel costs to see their daughters compete.

The girls will compete at the National Championships in Oshawa Ontario from May 5 to 7.