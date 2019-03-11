If you grow, bake or make in the Valley and Lakes, the Bulkley Valley Farmers Market wants to hear from you!

As part of a new recruitment program, the organization is seeking out new members for their weekly farmer’s market.

Recruitment committee member Betty Campbell says that, in recent years, the amount of regular vendors has decreased at the market and they are looking to fill the spaces.

“The area outside the museum, we used to fill that whole parking lot and there were people waiting to get in. Now we’re down to just the core of the market and we would like more people to come and experience the thrill of meeting everybody and selling things.”

Campbell adds the organization is looking for new vendors of all ages and skill levels.

“From the young child that’s just learning to put together their bracelets to the farmers with all their produce and the crafters that make things, people that make jam, you know, everything.”

She says that interested vendors can try selling at the market on a trial basis as opposed to a long-term commitment.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the farmer’s market can email them at info@bvfm.ca