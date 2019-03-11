Local artist’s exhibit a ‘wild’ look at relationship between wildlife and humanity
Local artist Kaaren Soby’s latest exhibition focuses on the relationship between humans and animals, as well as her love for wildlife.
Soby says “Wild” is a departure from the floral paintings she is known for, but that it strikes at the heart of an issue that is very dear to her: the destruction of animals’ habitats.
“I’ve become an absolutely passionate advocate to speak for wildlife, because they can’t speak for themselves.”
Soby says that the exhibition, which features a number of wildlife scenes, was very emotional for her to complete.
“With the Caribou … I was crying when I was painting it. I do go into despair over what’s happening to wildlife, with them being crowded out with fracking, with development, with pipelines all over the place — they hardly stand a chance.”
Soby’s exhibition runs at the Smithers Art Gallery until April 6.