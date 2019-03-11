Local artist Kaaren Soby’s latest exhibition focuses on the relationship between humans and animals, as well as her love for wildlife.

Soby says “Wild” is a departure from the floral paintings she is known for, but that it strikes at the heart of an issue that is very dear to her: the destruction of animals’ habitats.

“I’ve become an absolutely passionate advocate to speak for wildlife, because they can’t speak for themselves.”

Soby says that the exhibition, which features a number of wildlife scenes, was very emotional for her to complete.

“With the Caribou … I was crying when I was painting it. I do go into despair over what’s happening to wildlife, with them being crowded out with fracking, with development, with pipelines all over the place — they hardly stand a chance.”

Soby’s exhibition runs at the Smithers Art Gallery until April 6.