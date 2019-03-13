Are you ready for wildfire season?

If not, the Bulkley Valley Research Centre wants to help. The organization put on a talk today titled “Burning Questions” highlighting the recent science around wildfire data.

Project coordinator at the Research Centre Navarana Smith says that the talks are a chance for locals to learn more about wildfires.

“We want to have really resilient forests and really resilient communities,” she says, adding that the discussion is a chance for locals to increase their awareness of the latest data on wildfires.

Evelyn Hamilton, a retired ecologist who specializes in fire ecology, will be heading the talk.

According to Smith, however, today’s discussion is just the tip of the tree trunk. With wildfire season rapidly approaching, Smith says the Research Centre is also hosting the “Northern Conference for Wildfire Resiliency” at The Gathering Place in Burns Lake from April 24 to 26.