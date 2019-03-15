Two local organizations have received funding from the government to help promote multiculturalism and fight racism throughout the province.

Friends of the Smithers Library and Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA) both received $4,000 from the province.

The library created an “Indigenous Library Assistant” position for the summer, while the SCSA received the cash to help fund their “Coffee & Talk Multicultural Community Café”.

The announcement was made yesterday, as seventy-six programs across the province also received funds for similar projects.

The program is aimed at promoting multiculturalism and standing up to racism throughout the province.

