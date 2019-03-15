A Telkwa resident says that the ICBC isn’t playing fair when it comes to a submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Darcy Repen submitted the FOIA request about the difference in cost between rural and urban ICBC insurance rates on January 28.

He says the ICBC was required to respond within 30 days, something Repen says never happened.

Repen says he started the campaign to try to determine whether the ICBC was charging people in Northern B.C. more money to help subsidize insurance costs in the lower mainland.

“I think we all know what the information is going to disclose, which is that rural British Columbians are massively overpaying for their insurance and subsidizing people in greater Vancouver and Victoria — and that’s not fair.”

Repen says the next step is to submit a formal complaint with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of B.C., adding that he would like to see elected officials speak up on the issue and whether or not they think it’s fair.