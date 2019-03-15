A Northern B.C. competition is looking for entrepreneurs to submit ideas they would like to see funded in their region.

ThriveNorth Business Challenge offers young people aged 18-39 in Northern B.C. the chance at one of three $10,000 grants to fund original business ideas.

Of the three categories listed, there are two “Best New Business” categories: one for 18-to-28-year-olds and one for 29-to-39-year-olds. There is also a category for “Best Growth Opportunity” open to all ages in the competition and an additional “People’s Choice” award worth $5,000

Last year’s winner of that $5,000 award was Axel Whalen of Tiny Life Supply, a Smithers-based company that helps provide people with the materials required for building tiny homes

Interested in applying? Applications are open until March 20. You can read more about the process here.