An avalanche warning for recreational backcountry users has been issued for large parts of Western B.C., including the Bulkley Valley.

Parks Canada says warmer weather hitting B.C. and Alberta this week has created unstable snow conditions in the mountains and on backcountry trails.

This is coupled with the fact that the warm weather and B.C.’s spring break could mean more people heading into the mountains.

Parks Canada is warning all backcountry users to keep careful track of their regional avalanche forecasts at www.avalanche.ca.

They add that everyone heading out needs adequate rescue gear, including a radio transceiver, probe and shovel. People should also practice how to use all of these items in the event of an emergency.

This is a developing story. For a map of the zones currently involved, you can click here.