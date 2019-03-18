Burns Lake council has $50,000 to restore St. John’s Anglican Church — and they want to hear your ideas on what to do with it!

The money was originally set aside by a previous mayor to turn the church into an art gallery.

Now, however, the village has created an online survey asking residents to give their input on what they’d like to see done with the building.

They’ve already heard a number of proposals for what to do with the property, ranging from a meeting place for Boy Scouts and Girl Guides to refurbishing the church and renting it out as a multi-purpose space to interested parties.

In a council meeting this February, the Burns Lake Rotary Club said a local family had an additional $100,000 they would be willing to donate, provided their family name be attached to the church.

The building first opened in 1929 and was given heritage designation in 2005.

Got an idea you’d like to see the building used for? You can fill out the survey here.