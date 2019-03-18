The beginning of new discussions between the Wet’suwet’en and the B.C. government was marked this weekend by a feast in Witset.

The Witset Multiplex was filled with representatives from a number of Wet’suwet’en clans who gathered on Saturday for the celebration.

Though the event marks the first step towards discussions between the Wet’suwet’en and the B.C. government, lawyers for the former explained that these talks are different than past ones.

Lawyer for the Wet’suwet’en Peter Grant says the talks are non-transactional, meaning the Wet’suwet’en do not need to make any concessions, financial or otherwise, to sit at the table.

Grant added that these talks are controlled by Wet’suwet’en leadership and not the B.C. government.

Premiere John Horgan and Smithers’ Mayor Taylor Bachrach were among the provincial and local politicians in attendance at the event.