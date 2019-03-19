Here’s a fundraiser where you won’t see a fiddler on the roof.

The Kispiox Valley Hall is putting together a potluck dinner featuring live music for their ‘Raise The Roof’ event this Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will go to fix the building’s roof, which needs about $80,000 worth of repairs.

Shannon McPhail is involved with the hall and says that the event is going to be filled with local music and some awesome food.

“If you’ve ever been to a potluck in the Kispiox Valley, it’s unbelievable,” she says.

“It’s like a cultural event in and of itself, you’ve got everything from the most incredible cabbage rolls to moussaka to smoked moose ribs.”

The event is pay-what-you-can and will be held at 6 p.m. this Saturday at the Kispiox Valley Hall.

Interested? Here’s a link to the event.