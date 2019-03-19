According to a study from London Drugs close to 40 per cent of British Columbians don’t take their medication correctly.

Prince George London Drugs Pharmacist, Mike Lizotte said although in some cases the effects can be minimal in other cases the results can be fatal.

“If someone has had an organ transplant and they aren’t taking their anti-rejection medications properly that can lead to failure of that organ. We have seen that before.”

Lizotte said altering the amount a doctor has prescribed can prolong the condition or causes a person to build an immunity to antibiotics.

Some of the ways he recommends staying on top of taking prescriptions is setting reminders on your phone and using a case to divide up what pills to take throughout the day.

“I have worked in larger centres, smaller communities, and here in Prince George, I don’t think a problem specific to one area. It’s problematic everywhere.”