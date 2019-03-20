If you have hiking plans this week you’ll want to stay clear of Twin Falls.

That’s according to Avalanche Canada, who have noted a potentially-dangerous slab of snow in the area.

A size three avalanche was observed within 100 metres of the Twin Falls viewing platform on Monday.

Here’s forecaster with Avalanche Canada Colin Garritty to tell you what that means.

“A size three would be a very large avalanche, definitely threatening to a person,” says Garritty.

“That’s enough, I think, to warn people it’s time to avoid avalanche terrain and especially those overhead hazards.”

The viewing platform has been damaged in the past due to avalanches.

The report comes as large parts of B.C., including the Bulkley Valley, are under a special avalanche warning.