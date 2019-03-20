A grocery store in Burns Lake is aiming high when it comes to lowering food waste.

Save-On-Foods has already partnered with local food banks in the area to help give back to the community.

But now Michael Vatcher, store manager at the location, says the team is getting even more ambitious in their goals.

“We’ve decided to implement a storewide goal … to reduce the food waste in our company by 50 per cent by 2025.”

The store also partners with a local program that provides livestock with food that isn’t suitable for food banks.