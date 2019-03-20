Wishes granted by Children's Wish Foundation | Photo Courtesy of Children's Wish Foundation

The Children’s Wish Foundation is in the midst of their annual fundraising month to grate wishes of children with life-threatening conditions.

Communications Specialist for Children’s Wish BC, Jill Slattery said the wishes are granted to children between the ages of 3 to 17-years-old.

“The majority of parents I think its upward of 90 percent have said a wish was an essential part of their child’s treatment when they were battling their life-treating illness.”

Slattery said last year the organization granted 111 wishes in B.C. and the Yukon.

The organization is entirely funded by donations, with each wish costing an average of $10,000.

“Not only does it provide joy for the child and their whole family but it just gives them the opportunity to spend that whole time together.”

People can make donations through the Children’s Wish website, by phone, or mail.