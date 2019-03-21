Security camera footage of the suspect released by RCMP | Photo Courtesy Smithers RCMP

The RCMP are asking for help from the public after the Chevron in Smithers was robbed last Thursday.

Police say the individual who robbed the store gestured they were armed.

The individual stole a small amount of cash as well as some lottery tickets and chocolate bars.

They were last seen fleeing on foot across the parking lot towards Princess Crescent.

Police responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect, described as a Caucasian male around five foot six with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smithers RCMP detachment at 250-847-3233.