A racer on the course at the Teck U14 finals | © Shaun Holahan

Five Smithers locals were at the Teck U14 Provincials in Purden over the weekend.

Bridie Hikisch said it was a lot of fun getting to represent the town and meeting other skiers from around the province.

“It was a great experience overall, especially seeing all the other girls and the boys from Whistler around my age,” she said.

“The courses were definitely rougher than what we were used to here in Smithers but it was a really great experience.”

She was joined by four other skiers from Smithers for the races.

Hikisch says it’s hard to think about future plans with high school taking up a lot of her current focus, but that she has thought about what the future could hold.

She says she has considered racing in the Alpine Ski World Cup.

“I really just want to stay in ski racing for now and attend the zones.”

As the weather warms up, Hikisch says her focus is starting to shift towards cross country as well as track and field.