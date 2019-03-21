Mercury might still be in retrograde, but mercury in thermometers was on the rise this week.

A number of areas in B.C. — including Smithers and Burns Lake — broke temperature records.

According to Weather Canada’s website, the high for Tuesday in Smithers was 15.5 C.

That beats out a 14.4 C high recorded for the date in 1947.

But it isn’t just Smithers.

Meteorologist with Weather Canada Bobby Sekhon says records are being broken all over B.C. this week.

“It’s been this rigid high pressure that’s brought in lots of warm air that’s [broken] records all across the province and even into the Yukon,” he explains.

“It’s been a lot hotter than we’ve seen in a long time.”

Burns Lake also shattered a 11.5 C record from 1998 with a high of 14.7 C on Tuesday.