Could Coastal Gaslinks (CGL) reroute their pipeline?

Publicly, the company hasn’t announced any plans to reroute.

However Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen says he would be surprised if the option is not being considered — at least behind closed doors.

“I would be surprised if, privately, they’re not at least kicking the can down the road to find out if there is another way around, because it seems to be a pretty intractable problem.”

Hereditary Chiefs for the Wet’suwet’en have said on many occasions they have not consented to

the pipeline passing through unceded Wet’suwet’en First Nation territory.

In the mean time, however, tensions between both sides continue.

A pro-CGL truck convoy and rally has been scheduled for today outside of Houston, B.C., however many opposed to the pipeline have posted on social media saying they plan on attending as well.