Family trip to Disney World as part of the Children's Wish Foundation wish. Left to Right father Shawn Couroux, mother Jennifer Gowan, twin sister Janelle Couroux, older sister Shonda Couroux, Pocahontas Center Kira Couroux. | Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Gowan.

One Prince George family who usually spends most of their vacation time on hospital visits got the vacation of a lifetime in the most magical place on earth.

Kira Couroux and her family’s trip to Disney was made possible by the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Mother, Jeniffer Gowan said the family had not had a real vacation in the last 16 years.

“To not have any other agenda. No medical appointments, no soccer trips, and no baseball tournaments. It was just a family vacation; it was amazing.”

That’s because her daughter Kira has spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy, a condition that affects all of her limbs and requires round the clock care.

Kira’s parents, work opposite shift to make sure someone is always home with their three daughters.

“For families who are going through so as much, you don’t realize what is going on… I can’t say how much it would help for any family to have this much fun in one week.”

Kira and Her family stayed at the Give Kids the World Village, a hotel specially designed for Children with disabilities and various medical issues like cancer.

Communications Specialist for Children’s Wish BC, Jill Slattery said a wish could make all the difference in a family’s life.

“The majority of parents I think its upward of 90 percent had said a wish was an essential part of their child’s treatment when they were battling their life-treating illness.

Each Wish costs an average of $10,000, with 111 wishes granted in B.C. and the Yukon last year.

The Children’s Wish Foundation is raising money to help grant more wishes for children like Kira.

Anyone wanting to help support the organization can donate through the Children’s Wish website, by phone, or mail.