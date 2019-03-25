Put off your hiking plans due to the avalanche warning last week?

Don’t reschedule just yet.

That’s according to Avalanche Canada.

The organization says that even though the danger has lowered for the Bulkley Valley, there is still a risk in the area.

Here’s forecaster with Avalanche Canada Josh Smith.

“I’m expecting the avalanche hazard not to change that dramatically until things start to cool off more, until those freezing levels come even lower,” he said.

Currently, the chance of avalanches is listed as low to moderate — down from a moderate-to-high risk last week.

It’s still recommended people stay out of the backcountry unless they have avalanche training.

Avalanche Canada has also recommended people avoid steep, rocky and alpine areas in the Bulkley Valley.