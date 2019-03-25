If you live in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes you probably noticed a colder-than-normal winter this year.

Now Environment Canada is saying spring could make up for it by being hotter than usual.

Meteorologist with the organization Bobby Sekhon says that current signs point to a warm spring.

“It’s looking like it’s a good chance for a weak El Nino spring this [year] and that usually indicates a warmer-than-normal spring for B.C. as well,” he explains.

Spring officially started last Wednesday after an unseasonably-cold winter in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes.