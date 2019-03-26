If you live in Smithers, your water and sewer rates will increase a little more than you planned on this year.

Smithers’ town council voted unanimously tonight to raise user rates by 10 per cent over 2018 rates, instead of a previously planned upon two per cent.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said the decision comes after an asset management presentation highlighted to council large future expenses for replacing water and sewer pipes.

The increase in user rates will help to offset those costs.

Bachrach added that the town’s five-year financial plan will be updated to take into account this rate increase.