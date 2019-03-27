There are just under 200 cases of unidentified remains in British Columbia, according to the BC Coroners Service, who just released an interactive map of all of their locations.

Three of those cases lie between the Prince George area and Smithers, one of them between Smithers and Telkwa where remains were found dating back to New Year’s Eve in 1982, believed to belong to a man between the ages of 44 and 80.

Unidentified remains were also found just southeast of Prince George, on June 22, 1996. The coroner’s service believes them to belong to a man aged somewhere between 30 and 55 years old.

Within the Prince George City limits on the Pidherny Mountain Biking Trails, a skull was found on October 21, 2013.

The Coroner’s Service said the skull belonged to a man between the ages of 40 to 60 years old.

The Coroner’s Service said the map presents spatial and temporal information to each of the investigations with the purpose of gaining new leads through public interaction with the data.

The Smithers RCMP have not been available for comment with MyBulkleyLakesNow.com as of this publication.