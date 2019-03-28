If you’re an up-and-coming artist that’s lacking gallery space, listen up, because the Smithers Art Gallery wants to help.

The gallery recently hosted their ‘Part With Your Art’ event.

Participants could drop off artwork they had laying around their house and search through other previously-loved works.

The event also offered artists the chance to sell original art and keep a commission on any sales.

Gallery manager Nicole Chernish says that funds raised from the event will go towards helping to fund the gallery’s education programming and supporting their workshop space.

“[It’s] to support that workshop space … so we can bring in artists to teach other people who are interested in getting into the arts.”

Chernish says there was a great response to the event and the gallery plans on hosting it again in the future.