Terrace resident Amanda Ramsay enters NDP race for Skeena—Bulkley Valley
The Skeena River in B.C. | Pixabay
The Moose has learned that Amanda Ramsay from Terrace, B.C. will be running for the NDP seat in the Skeena—Bulkley Valley district.
NDP officials have set May 25 as a date to select a candidate for the federal election this fall.
The NDP seat in the riding is up for grabs as incumbent Nathan Cullen announced on March 1 he would not be seeking re-election.
This is a developing story, more to come…