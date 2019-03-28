The Moose has learned that Amanda Ramsay from Terrace, B.C. will be running for the NDP seat in the Skeena—Bulkley Valley district.

NDP officials have set May 25 as a date to select a candidate for the federal election this fall.

The NDP seat in the riding is up for grabs as incumbent Nathan Cullen announced on March 1 he would not be seeking re-election.

This is a developing story, more to come…