We all know the distinct ring of the resident ice cream truck cruising down the local cul-de-sac.

But what if, on top of that double scoop of rocky road, you could also get a side of healthcare ‘to go’?

If you live in Terrace, B.C., you might not have to wait much longer.

That’s because last week Northern Health announced plans for a ‘mobile health unit’ constructed out of a refurbished ambulance to serve Terrace and surrounding communities.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy explains.

“This mobile unit will … link people back to services in their home communities to ensure that we really are putting in place holistic and coordinated care in a number of different communities,” she says.

Darcy adds that the program is meant to give people in remote areas more access to support while also reducing pressure on local emergency services.

The mobile health unit will begin serving Terrace and surrounding communities in early April.