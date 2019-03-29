If you live in Smithers, you might want to think twice about having that bonfire this weekend.

That’s the message B.C. Wildfire Service wants to give residents of the town.

Due to dry, warm weather over the past few weeks, they are saying it is important to exercise caution when doing any outdoor burning.

Residents are reminded not to start fires during windy conditions as this can carry embers to other locations and start new fires.

It is also recommended that individuals going into the backcountry check for any local fire bans here before heading into the bush.