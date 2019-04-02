Cole Kelly and Sawyer Bogdan at the Game of Thrones Iron throne outside Tumbler Ridge on March 30, 2019 | Photo by Darren Shambo

If you live in Smithers and love HBO’s Game of Thrones television show, buckle up, because this might hurt a little.

As a promotion for the final season, six replicas of the ‘Iron Throne’ from the show were hidden around the world with nothing but vague shots of their locations posted to Instagram.

One of those thrones was nestled into the quiet community of Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

But it almost wasn’t.

According to Smithers, B.C. resident Charlotte West, when she went to see it, officials working with HBO told her that Smithers was one of the runner-up spots for the location of the throne.

“They were just looking for the falls scene and I don’t think our falls quite matched up to Tumbler Ridge,” she said.

West made the almost nine-hour trek down to Tumbler Ridge, B.C. with her daughter over the weekend.

She says it was cool to see so many other fans of the show that had made the journey.

“There was quite a few people that were dressed up and everybody bringing their swords and stuff.”

The other thrones were found in Puzzlewood, England; Björklinden, Sweden; Castillo de Atienza, Spain; Beberibe, Brazil; and New York City.

“It was worth the five-hour lineup!” West added.